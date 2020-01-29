Preview: Seán McGowan at The Anvil, Bournemouth (31/01/20)

After putting on a 5-star performance at The Joiners last month, Seán McGowan is due to play The Anvil in Bournemouth on January 31st, following the release of his most recent EP Curate Calm, Create Chaos.

McGowan’s shows are filled with energy, and this energy will no doubt prove extremely memorable in such an intimate venue. His shows are also something to enjoy even if you’re not familiar with the music, due to the McGowan’s addictive stage presence – with a bit of banter coupled with some amazing tunes, what’s not to love?

If you missed out on his performances at The Joiners last month, now is the perfect time to catch him. Tickets available here.