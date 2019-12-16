Preview: Sean McGowan at The Joiners, Southampton (21/12/19)

With the coming of Christmas and New Years, the live music scene in and around Southampton naturally quietens down a bit. However, luckily, with his release of his latest EP Curate Calm, Create Chaos just last month, Sean McGowan is here to grace our otherwise dead live music scene, on December 21st at The Joiners, and this promises to be an evening you do not want to miss.

After supporting Brand New Friend on their tour this past September, Sean evidently gained more recognition. Selling out his first night at The Joiners on December 20th, this extra date added certainly proves the popular and unmissable nature of this event, as it is clear his talent reaches many fans who desperately cannot wait to witness Sean’s musicianship live.

Curate Calm, Create Chaos consists of just five songs, but this does not prevent Sean from showcasing his vocal talents as it is more stripped back than any of his previous releases have been. The acoustic nature of these songs truly expose the voice, and Sean revels in this as his somewhat rough and deep voice resonates beautifully against subtle strings.

Contrasting somewhat to Curate Calm, Create Chaos, but still maintaining his addictively gorgeous vocals which make his music so memorable, his latest album Son of the Smith (2018) demonstrates his heavier side, where there are some absolute perfect songs to jump and move to. With the combination of these more upbeat songs with his stripped back EP, this night at The Joiners will no doubt have a little something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re into your moshing and jumping, or appreciate a good stripped back acoustic session, Sean McGowan will certainly deliver to your needs.

To be prepared for Sean’s performance, I recommend listening to ‘Romance Ain’t Dead’, which will give you a taste of the upbeat, exciting nature of his tunes, and also ‘No Show’ which perfectly showcases his Britishness so obvious in the vocals.

Don’t miss out on Sean McGowan’s performance at The Joiners on December 21st. It will definitely be a night to remember, and since tickets are in such high demand (proved in the addition of an extra show!) be sure to grab them fast – available here.