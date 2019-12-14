Preview: Snow Patrol at The 1865, Southampton (16/12/19)

Fresh off the back of a UK tour which has included venues like The Royal Albert Hall, Cardiff Motorpoint Arena and Dublin’s Olympia Theatre, Snow Patrol have announced a handful of intimate album launch shows, and one of them will be taking place at Southampton’s The 1865.

This series of shows celebrates the release of their newest album Reworked, which was released in November. It contains reworkings of some of their greatest hits, including ‘Run’, ‘Set The Fire To The Third Bar’ and ‘Chasing Cars’ – the latter was recently revealed to be the most played song on UK radio this century so far. Some of the songs on this album are pretty experimental, with tracks like ‘Crack The Shutters’ transformed from stadium anthem into a late night, Lo-Fi sound, whilst ‘Chocolate’ is stripped back to a dreamy acoustic number. There are also three brand new songs on the album, including ‘Time Won’t Go Slowly’, which has become one of my favourite songs the band have ever released. It’s a beautiful album to listen to, and will certainly sound brilliant live.

They will be playing a selection of songs from the album in a set lasting roughly 50 minutes. It’s very rare for a band as big as Snow Patrol to play an intimate gig like this – The 1865 has a capacity of around 750 people, so this will surely be an unforgettable experience.

Snow Patrol will be playing a sold-out show at Southampton’s The 1865 on Monday 16th December 2019. More information about the Southampton show can be found here, or to find out about their other tour dates click here.