Preview: Sam Fender at O2 Academy, Bournemouth (14/12/19)

After successfully accumulating a wide fanbase over the past year, Sam Fender has been on tour much of this year already, and is due to visit Bournemouth’s O2 Academy this Friday.

This December tour sees Sam act as the perfect lead-up to Christmas across the UK, with shows all the way up until December 22nd! He has just performed at London’s Brixton Academy two nights in a row, so the fact he is visiting a relatively intimate venue in Bournemouth, so close to our city, is incredible.

Fender’s debut album Hypersonic Missiles released earlier this year amassed a range of positive reviews, as it truly showcases his unmissable talent. ‘That Sound’ was certainly the most popular upon the album’s release, however I am extremely excited to witness certain tunes live like ‘Saturday’ and ‘White Privilege’.

Unfortunately Sam Fender’s show in Bournemouth is now sold out, however you can stay in the loop with any future shows here.