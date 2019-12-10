Preview: The Faim at Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth (12/12/19)

The Faim’s debut album was released in early September, they are now touring the UK showcasing one of the most polished debuts’ I have ever heard. The Australian four-piece who wooed crowds at Reading and Leeds festival this year will be taking over the Wedgewood Rooms in Portsmouth. The band consists of Josh Raven (lead vocals), Sam Tye (guitar), Stephen Beerkens (bass and keyboard) and Linden Marissen (drums), they are a relatively young band making their name within the pop-rock scene.

A song that is not to miss is ‘Amelie’ which is one of their most intense songs to date, featuring killer guitar riffs, pounding drums and a headbanger that will sure fire up the crowd. They not only perform pop-rock anthems but have a few ballads like Where The River Runs which will certainly flood Wedgewood Rooms with tears.

If you have nothing to do this Thursday be sure to buy tickets here for their show before it sells out!

Tour Dates:

11 December – The Globe, Cardiff

12 December – Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth

13 December – Electric Ballroom, London