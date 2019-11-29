Preview: SPINN at The Joiners, Southampton (04/12/19)

Get set, the “SPINNdustrial revolution” is upon us! That’s how frontman Johnny Quinn describes how recording demos for their next LP has gone when interviewed by DORK in April. After racking up millions of streams & selling out a debut UK tour in 2018, it seems the Liverpool lads are doing everything at an advanced speed to everyone else having only released their self titled debut album in May of this year. The word ‘lads’ is here only used for alliteration as the band’s style of dreamy, introspective indie-pop seems a mile away from their popular northern contemporaries such as Liam Gallagher & Courteeners. We are very lucky that SPINN’s winter tour stops off down South at The Joiners in December before culminating in big shows in London & Liverpool.

Tickets are still available for shows on this tour here. Check out their track ‘Believe It or Not’ below.