Preview: Fontaines D.C. at The 1865, Southampton (01/12/19)

2019 has been a breakthrough year for Fontaines D.C. Their debut album Dogrel was nominated for a coveted Mercury Prize and was recently announced as Radio 6 Music’s Album of the Year. Sold-out shows have become commonplace for the Dublin City band after impressing the crowd at Glastonbury 2019. On Sunday 1st December, they will play a sold-out show at Southampton’s The 1865. Fontaines D.C. have had consistently positive reviews on the energy at their shows and are quickly establishing themselves as an unmissable band.

Dogrel was truly a work of post-punk perfection. ‘Big’ brings the album to an electric start, but based on their track record, it brings their live concerts to a triumphant close. ‘Television Screens’ and ‘Chequeless Reckless’ have also proven themselves to be live hits. I think it would be safe to expect a mosh pit throughout the night. The 1865 is a Southampton favourite when it comes to our music scene, and seems like the perfect spot for Fontaines D.C.

Fontaines D.C. at The 1865 is sold out, but take a look at their other dates here.