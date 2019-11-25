Preview: Grace Carter at the O2 Guildhall, Southampton (28/11/2019)

On the 28th November, London-based singer-songwriter Grace Carter will be playing an exciting set at Southampton’s O2 Guildhall, supporting Lewis Capaldi. She made great strides in the music industry since the release of her debut EP, Why Her Not Me. Since then, Carter has released plenty more beautifully emotional singles like ‘Wicked Game’ and ‘Heal Me’. Her passion for music shines through in every song.

Grace Carter is no stranger to the stage, having supported Dua Lipa on her European tour after releasing just one song. Few artists have such a debut, and at just 21 years old she’s already more experienced than most new artists, having started her songwriting journey at just 13 years old. Watching her live, from an acoustic set at Glastonbury 2019 to large-capacity venues, it’s clear that her emotional lyrics shine just as brightly as they do in the studio.

Her expressive lyrics and professionalism make her an engaging performer, and there’s no doubt that the crowd will love her at the O2 Guildhall. Watching her performances and music videos, you see that for Grace Carter, success is inevitable. Such an up-and-coming musician doesn’t come around every day, so be sure to catch her performing live as she makes her name as one of the breakthrough artists of 2019.

