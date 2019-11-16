Preview: The Amazons at O2 Academy, Bournemouth (19/11/19)

Forged in 2014, deep in the jungles of Reading, The Amazons were born. Deliverers of catchy guitar-driven, arena-sized anthems, you will be sure to have a catchy riff and/or chorus stuck in your head for days after attending one of their shows. The quartet released their eponymous debut album in May 2016 following a string of well-received singles such as ‘Ultraviolet’ and ‘Junk Food Forever’. The band subsequently released their second album Future Dust this year, which taps into the roots of modern-day rock by infusing tones of blues and jazz whilst maintaining the expansive rock ’n’ roll sound that the Amazons possess.

Kicking off their winter tour in Birmingham and ending in London, the Amazons will be hitting O2 Academy Bournemouth on November 19th.

Check out their psychedelic video for ‘Mother’, the lead track on their most recent album below, and buy your tickets here.