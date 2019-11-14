Preview: JAWS at Engine Rooms, Southampton (16/11/19)

Some bands are underrated, and then there are JAWS. Formed in 2012 by college friends after lead singer Connor Schofield posted a well-received demo online of ‘Cameron’, the 2nd track on their first album Be Slowly. The Birmingham born band are often affiliated with the Digbeth-based ‘B-town’ scene which also encompasses the likes of Peace, Swim Deep and Superfood. JAWS released their third studio album The Ceiling earlier this year, which has been called their most experimental and most expansive sound yet. Unsigned yet unphased, they offer a blend of groovy and gritty indie rock which is at times grungy whilst dreamy at others. They have been compared to the likes Bombay Bicycle Club and new wave legends, The Cure. JAWS kick-off their UK tour in Bristol on Friday and will be coming to rock Southampton’s Engine Rooms this Saturday night. Support comes from Sugarthief & Flowvers – two fresh and exciting bands who I’d recommend getting your JAWS in to.

Don’t miss out on seeing JAWS this upcoming Saturday – tickets are available here.