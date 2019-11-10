Preview: Echo & the Bunnymen at The Engine Rooms, Southampton (13/11/19)

On Wednesday 13th November, post-punk legends Echo & the Bunnymen begin a quick tour in Southampton’s very own Engine Rooms. In recent years, the band have taken on a more retrospective tone in their music, with their last album taking, The Stars, The Oceans & The Moon, taking the form of a ‘reimagining’ of their biggest hits (with a few brand-new tracks for good measure).

Echo & the Bunnymen have been touring their music since their beginnings in 1978, so there’s no doubt that they know how to enchant a crowd. Everyone will be looking forward to their biggest hits like ‘Lips Like Sugar’ and ‘The Cutter’, but it will be interesting to see what kind of a setlist we’ll be hearing on this mini-tour. Of course, ‘The Killing Moon’, named ‘the greatest song ever written’ by lead singer Ian McCullough, will be the big crowd-pleaser. These are strong words, but listening to the mystifying track you can’t help but think that they’re ones that can’t be disputed.

Echo & the Bunnymen are playing the following dates:

Nov 13th – Engine Room – Southampton

Nov 15th – Barezzi Festiva – Teatro Regio – Parma – Italy

Dec 17th – Warehouse 23 – Wakefield

Dec 18th – Queens Hall, Edinburgh

Echo & the Bunnymen are playing The Engine Rooms on Wednesday 13th November. Tickets are available here.