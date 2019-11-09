Preview: LIFE at The Joiners, Southampton (12/11/19)

LIFE are an alternative rock band from California, and on November 12th our city are lucky enough to host their talents at The Joiners in the middle of their November tour.

With the release of their most recent album, A Picture of Good Health, LIFE embarked on their tour in this past week showcasing their newest songs. We are definitely in for a treat as this album contains some of the most catchy tunes which I expect to be even better live. ‘Bum Hour’ has been a favourite of BBC 6 Music for a few weeks now, and ‘Good Health’ is undoubtedly a song which will be so incredibly energy-filled live.

Their UK tour dates can be found below, and be sure to buy your tickets to see LIFE at The Joiners on November 12th here.

06 Nov – London, Moth Club

07 Nov – Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

08 Nov – Aldershot, West End Centre

10 Nov – Bournemouth, Anvil

11 Nov – Brighton, The Green Door Store

12 Nov – Southampton, The Joiners

13 Nov – Tunbridge Wells, The Forum

14 Nov – St Albans, The Horn

15 Nov – Milton Keynes, The Craufurd Arms