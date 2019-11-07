Preview: Pale Honey at Heartbreakers, Southampton (09/11/19)

Pale Honey are a female duo from Sweden, known for their pop-infused rock hits. After the release of their debut EP Fiction in 2014, they appeared in many festival spots around Germany and England. This month they are playing just two shows in England, and our city is lucky enough to be one of them, on Saturday November 9th.

Their most recent album Devotion (2017) has some top tier tunes, like ‘Get These Things out of My Head’, which is extremely catchy and will be most fun to dance and jump to.

Although their most recent album release was 2 years ago, with the release of their newest single ‘Set Me Free’ earlier this year, it’s almost certain we should expect some other new releases soon. This single is probably their most catchy so far, with the consistent cymbal beat throughout adding the perfect rhythm to dance and move to, and the vocals being almost dream-like in their somewhat echoey nature.

Heartbreakers will no doubt be the perfect venue to catch this rock duo, due to its perfect intimacy.

Be sure to buy your tickets to see Pale Honey at Heartbreakers on November 9th here.