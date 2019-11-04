Preview: Boston Manor at The Old Fire station, Bournemouth (06/11/19)

Boston Manor are touring the UK and Europe (visiting Bournemouth on November 6th) this Autumn alongside the release of new single ‘Liquid’. It is the band’s first release since hugely successful album Welcome To The Neighbourhood was released in September 2018.

The Blackpool Pop-punkers return to touring the UK after spending a lot of time of the road with American band Good Charlotte on a European tour, before joining up with pop-punk royalty A Day To Remember with a United States leg of a World Tour. More recently, the band have been making waves at huge festivals across the globe including an incredibly fun set at Reading and Leeds 2019. With a great new single out and finally getting time to enjoy intimate settings, I am excited to see Boston Manor completely tear up The Old Fire Station on November 6th. Support from hot-band Modern Error and the impeccable sounds from Gender Roles completely stack out the line-up for this gig.

You can listen to Boston Manor’s newest single ‘Liquid’ below, and make sure you buy your tickets to see them play Bournemouth this Wednesday here.