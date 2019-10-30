Preview: Art’s Haunted House at Switch, Southampton

Wondering where this year’s Halloween antics will take you? What better place than home of Southampton nightlife, Switch!

Boogie the night away with Artwork Presents: Art’s Haunted House, featuring a 3 hour set from Arthouse themselves, with support from Demi Riquisimo and Jay Carder. If main room isn’t for you, then why not try out the much loved Bunker, where you’ll be in safe hands with room host Astrofunk.

With its long-standing reputation for funky visuals and decoration, Switch themselves have promised “full venue décor”, where you can “expect all the musical treats (no tricks)”. This is sure to get you in full Halloween spirit, surrounded by no-doubt spooky garments throughout the venue and fellow-clubbers sporting their own sporty looks.

Tickets for Art’s Haunted House at Switch tomorrow night are still available here.