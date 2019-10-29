Preview: Little Comets at the Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth (05/11/19)

Drawing in an already busy 2019 with an extensive UK tour, we are fortunate that as they pass the halfway point Little Comets will be stopping off down south in Portsmouth to rock The Wedgewood Rooms on November 5th, last playing there when supporting good friends Pigeon Detectives on their 10-year anniversary tour. Comets haven’t actually toured in 2 years, since the release of their 4th studio album Worhead. 2019 also encompasses a rerecording and release of their debut album, In Search of Elusive Little Comets, for vinyl release, 10 years after its debut.

It’s fair to say the band from the northeast have been around the circuit enough times that they could probably do it backwards. However, with some highly regarded new singles (not just for musical but also lyrical content) it’s also fair to say that these legends of the indie-rock game continue to develop and demonstrate their musical prowess. Promising to play a concoction of newly recorded material alongside bangers from their extensive back catalogue this is not one to be missed. And with support from talented new acts Pioneers and Drusilla, I will most definitely be getting there early as Comets have an eye (an ear rather) for upcoming talent, bringing bands such as Hippo Campus and Catfish & the Bottlemen on previous tours.

Little Comets’ tour dates are below, and you can buy your tickets here.

October 30th – The Wardrobe, Leeds

October 31st – Mama Roux’s, Birmingham

November 1st – Komedia, Bath

November 2nd – The Gate, Cardiff

November 4th – O2 Academy, Leicester

November 5th – Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth

November 6th – Chalk, Brighton

November 7th – O2 Academy, Oxford

November 9th – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

November 13th – Scala, London

November 15th – The Boiler Shop, Newcastle Upon Tyne

November 17th – Gorilla, Manchester