Preview: Grayscale at The Loft, Southampton

Grayscale are heading on the road with the popular pop-punk personnel and fellow Fearless Records artists Real Friends this autumn. The UK tour sees them play The Loft in Southampton on Saturday 26th October, after a very much anticipated wait for both bands to return to touring the UK.

The Philadelphia 5-piece have recently released their second album Nella Vita. It is the follow up to their extraordinary debut Adornment. The new album sees a shift in sound for the band. Despite being labelled as pop punk, Grayscale like to stretch the hypothetical boundaries and explore other avenues of dynamic sounds to create an album full of tracks that aren’t so reminiscent of Blink 182 nor modern sounds of Neck Deep but rather their own unique blend of emotionally-driven pop-punk and rock. Their biggest album to date Adornment, hosts the biggest tracks released by the band so far in ‘Forever Yours’ and ‘Atlantic’. Grayscale’s work is easily identified from other artists in the scene due to their diverse and ecliptic melodies and vocals.

After a fairly lengthy absence from the scene I am very excited to see what Grayscale have to offer now with two LPs under their belt and a respectable fan base to follow it. I am hoping for a great mix of tracks from old EPs up to both albums so we can really get a grasp on how the bands sound and dynamic has shifted from their roots.

Be sure to grab your tickets to see Grayscale on October 26th here, and you can listen to their newest single ‘Baby Blue’ below.