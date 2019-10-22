Preview: Easy Life at The 1865, Southampton

For the second time this year, and following the release of their latest single ‘Nice Guys’, R&B band Easy Life return to The 1865 on November 23rd for a sell out night that’s expected to be a sprawling collection of their career so far. Even though the young quintet from Leicester haven’t released a full debut album yet, they have already put out two EPs (‘Creature Habits’ and ‘Spaceship Mixtape’ respectively) that have been enthusiastically received by their ever growing fan base.

Aforementioned, their new single ‘Nice Guys’ is a delicious blend of funk and pop that has a similar vibe to Mac Miller’s ‘Ladders’, so expect it to be performed as well as their other major hits such as ‘Nightmares’, ‘Pockets’ and ‘Sunday’.

With a recent announcement that they will be performing at The Roundhouse in London next March, this is a band definitely on the way up and The 1865 are in for a real treat on Wednesday night.

Tickets for their show in Southampton this Wednesday is sold-out, but be sure to keep an eye out for Easy Life’s other shows here.