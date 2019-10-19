Preview: Larkins at The Joiners, Southampton

Indie pop quartet Larkins are returning to The Joiners as part of their UK headlining tour. The tour is starting off in Derby and finishing in Leicester early November, stopping off in Southampton on Monday the 21st of October.

After supporting Cassia this time last year, the band have grown, developing their music from the rich pop sound of ‘Hit and Run’ to more mellow sounding singles, such as ‘Wallflower’. Their new single ‘Not Enough Love’, released a few weeks ago, rekindled the indie pop genre, but with a more electronic edge. They have built a larger following after the success of their single, ‘TV Dream’, which many radio stations played and promoted.

The band released Live At The Albert Hall, Manchester earlier this year after selling out their hometown venue. Whilst there are currently no studio versions of some of the featured songs on this album, the band have announced they are in the process of recording their debut album with producers Andrew Dawson and Dan Nigro. These songs will be showcased at this upcoming gig, so it will not be one to miss.

UK tour dates:

October:

13th– Liverpool

14th– Stoke

16th– Derby

17th– Tunbridge Wells

18th– Bournemouth

21st– Southampton

22nd– Bristol

23rd– Exeter

24th– Brighton

29th– Leeds

31st– Glasgow

November:

1st– Edinburgh

3rd– Newcastle

4th– Nottingham

6th– Birmingham

8th– Leicester

Get your tickets here. Be sure to catch the music video for the new single below: