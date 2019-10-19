Preview: Larkins at The Joiners, Southampton

Indie pop quartet Larkins are returning to The Joiners as part of their UK headlining tour. The tour is starting off in Derby and finishing in Leicester early November, stopping off in Southampton on Monday the 21st of October.
After supporting Cassia this time last year, the band have grown, developing their music from the rich pop sound of ‘Hit and Run’ to more mellow sounding singles, such as ‘Wallflower’. Their new single ‘Not Enough Love’, released a few weeks ago, rekindled the indie pop genre, but with a more electronic edge. They have built a larger following after the success of their single, ‘TV Dream’, which many radio stations played and promoted.
The band released Live At The Albert Hall, Manchester earlier this year after selling out their hometown venue. Whilst there are currently no studio versions of some of the featured songs on this album, the band have announced they are in the process of recording their debut album with producers Andrew Dawson and Dan Nigro. These songs will be showcased at this upcoming gig, so it will not be one to miss.
UK tour dates:
October:
13th– Liverpool
14th– Stoke
16th– Derby
17th– Tunbridge Wells
18th– Bournemouth
21st– Southampton
22nd– Bristol
23rd– Exeter
24th– Brighton
29th– Leeds
31st– Glasgow
November:
1st– Edinburgh
3rd– Newcastle
4th– Nottingham
6th– Birmingham
8th– Leicester
Get your tickets here. Be sure to catch the music video for the new single below: