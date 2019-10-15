Preview: KAWALA at The Joiners, Southampton

British indie/ folk band KAWALA are due to be stopping off at The Joiners here in Southampton as part of their UK and Ireland headline tour on the 16th of October, and it is not going to be a show to miss.

After the release of their first EP, D.I.L.Y.D (abbreviation of the hit song, ‘Do it like you do’) in June 2018, the Northern London duo, consisting of Jim Higson and Daniel McCarthy, have continued to grow, acquiring new band members and releasing many tunes along the way. Following this EP, multiple singles and memorable music videos, the band have played a range of gigs, from their hometown show at The Dome, Tufnell Park earlier this year, to playing the main stage at this year’s Reading Festival!

‘Heavy in the morning’, their newest single, was recently released on the 4th of October, making the shows even more anticipated, as fans are eager to witness the melodic masterpiece live and in the flesh. Alongside this perk, angelic guitar riffs, Jim’s groovy dance moves, and a spectacular stage set design can also be expected from this Kawala experience.

The October tour dates are:

8th- York

9th- Sheffield

10th- Edinburgh

11th- Liverpool

13th- Brighton

14th- Bristol

16th- Southampton

17th- London

19th- Dublin

20th- Belfast

22nd- Nottingham

23rd- Cambridge

24th- Norwich

Tickets for their Southampton show on the 16th of October, supported by Sun Silva, can be purchased here. Be sure to check out the music video for ‘Runaway’ below: