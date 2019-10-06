Preview: Swim Deep at The Loft, Southampton

Melodic rock four-piece Swim Deep are travelling South next week, bringing their melodic, guitar-driven rock to The Loft.

The Brummy-based band are set to kick-off their tour in Brighton on Saturday with the release of their third album, Emerald Classics. Forming in 2011 the band released their debut album Where the Heaven Are We in 2013 which had an 80s dream-pop vibe, encompassing big singles ‘Honey’ and ‘King City’. More psychedelic tones followed in their sophomore album Mothers which held similarities to cult music legends The Stones Roses. Four years on and the band haven’t given too much away with their pre-released singles which seemingly integrate both albums, but we will have to wait and see… All I can say is I’m excited to hear what they have come up with during their small hiatus and even more excited to hear older bangers at the Loft next Wednesday!

Be sure to buy your tickets to see Swim Deep at The Loft next week here.