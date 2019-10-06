Preview: Skream at Switch, Southampton (12/10/19)

Skream has been in the UK house scene for years, yet we haven’t had a full-length album since way back in 2010. Will he bring new music to their all-night performance at Switch on the 12th? Only time will tell.

If you haven’t heard of Skream (and if you’re into UK house music, you should’ve), he is an English music producer and DJ hailing from Croydon, London. Breaking into the scene in 2006 with his debut self-titled album Skream!, he has amassed a total of over 650,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. With his sound ranging from dubstep in his early work to more techno, disco and house music influencing his more recent releases, such as ‘Song For Olivia’, his latest single, giving off a more lively and less bass-heavy vibe than previous work.

So why should you care about this event? Well for starters, Skream will be Dj’ing for SEVEN HOURS – open to close, so you get plenty of musical bang for your buck, across all the genres that span his 13-year musical career. With all the control, Skream will be throwing house, techno and disco curveballs at the audience all night, so will keep your ears eager to hear what’s up next.

Tickets for the Skream’s Southampton leg of his Open-to-Close tour can be purchased here. Listen to ‘Song for Olivia’ below: