Preview: New Model Army at The 1865

Genre-defying English alternative rock band New Model Army will be opening their upcoming tour here in Southampton on October 8th at The 1865. This tour follows the release of their fifteenth studio album, From Here, which was released in August this year, and this show in Southampton kicks off over 2 months on the road for New Model Army as they take the new album across the UK and Europe.

From Here lives up to the name that the band have been building for themselves since their formation in the ’80s, taking a more experimental direction to what fans may have previously heard but never compromising the beautiful lyrics for which they are so well known.

The songs on the album are sure to translate well on stage in this highly-anticipated tour, and fans are rightfully excited to catch New Model army at one of their 13 UK tour dates. This will be the perfect night for anyone who likes their ’80s alternative rock, so don’t miss out on tickets that can be purchased here. The the UK dates are:

08 Oct Southampton

13 Nov Bristol

14 Nov London

15 Nov Cambridge

16 Nov Leeds

17 Nov Cardiff

19 Nov Chester

20 Nov Newcastle

21 Nov Edinburgh

22 Nov Manchester

23 Nov Birmingham

12 Dec Brighton

New Model Army’s From Here is available via Attack Attack Records. Catch their Southampton show on October 8 at The 1865, and check out the music video for ‘End of Days’ below: