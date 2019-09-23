Preview: Docklands Festival

Ever wondered what Switch in the park would look like? Well now’s your chance to find out… with Ryan Keary’s Dirty Box Promotions bringing us Docklands Festival 2019, who also recently delivered the sell-out ELROW Southampton (a Switch event) last October and ABODE in the Park (held at Hogland’s Park) this spring. Featuring a 40-act line up, including Patrick Topping, Andy C, Wilkinson, Pete Tong, Alan Fitzpatrick and Jaguar Skills – many of whom are well-known DJs, boasting impressive Spotify follow counts and previous appearances at Switch Southampton.

Docklands Fest will cater for a range of musical types, with Switch covering the main stage, Foreverland on the Bass and Garage stage, and finally the Drum and Bass stage delivered by On a Mission. Still unsure whether this impressive ten-hour event is the one for you? Think confetti explosions, impressive light displays, giant speaker stacks and all the things you love about Switch without the need to leave every five minutes for the smoking area, considering you’ll be out in open air the whole time. There will even be other things to keep you entertained throughout the event, such as a range of food stalls and even a fun fayre, that’ll no doubt add to the unforgettable memories (that is, if you manage to remember much after partying for so long).

With pre-release and first release tickets already sold-out, you best purchase tickets soon before losing out on your chance to experience Southampton’s biggest inner-city festival! Despite all the desirable qualities that Docklands Festival has to offer you this Autumn, some aspects of it may be slightly more questionable, even attempted to be avoided. Let’s face it, ten hours in the middle of a park ran by Switch, surrounded by 10,000 other likely sesh-heads, you may face some sights that the darkness often mask from your eyes… people out of their faces, puddles of vom, couples getting intimate. Possibly not the fun event you were looking forward to afterall? However, I’m sure it being a Switch-run event, and their club security usually fairly impressive, hopefully you can enjoy you and your mates’ party in the park without encountering too much of the horrific, hidden sides of nightclubs. As long as you don’t end up with too many drinks sprayed over your head in the crowd (as per festival tradition), and come out with vom-free clothes, then it sounds like a successful day to me. So, why not grab your second phase tickets quick, encourage as many of your new or old friends to come along, and end your freshers (or re-freshers) experience with a bang this year at Docklands Festival 2019.

Docklands Festival is on September 28th, and you can buy your tickets here.