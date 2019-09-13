Preview: Bill Ryder-Jones at The Joiners, Southampton

Bill Ryder-Jones is coming to Southampton on September 30th and could be the perfect gig to attend with your new freshers friends. Ryder-Jones is an English singer-songwriter from Merseyside, and before embarking on his solo career he co-founded the band The Coral and played as their lead guitarist from 1996 until 2008. Ever since his departure from this band, he has been working on solo albums with three released at present. His musical influences vary depending on what music he is listening and interested in at the time of writing and recording. Ryder-Jones has expressed that he is “obsessed” with classical music and this is definitely evident within some elements of his music.

For his ‘Yawny Yawn Piano Tour’ he has support from alternative rock artist, Brooke Bentham. Her latest release ‘Out of My Mind’ was recorded with Ryder-Jones, which gives hopes that they may do a song together on tour. Critics have said Ryder-Jones plays with sensitivity conveying this will be an intimate show which will be more about seeing great artistry onstage instead of dancing and moshing. The Joiners is a 150 capacity venue making this the perfect setting for a chill night with friends (and most likely involving some tears).

After the success of his second album, Yawn, Ryder-Jones released an alternative piano version of the album titled Yawny Yawn, which was released in July. Yawny Yawn gives us an insight into the brilliant music we shall be expecting at his upcoming tour.

Bill Ryder-Jones Yawny Yawn Piano Tour will be touring the UK between 26 September to 6 October, so be sure to check him out on one of the dates listed below.

Live Tour Dates:

Tues 24 Sept – Bar 1886, Isle of Man

Thurs 26 Sept – South Streets Art Centre, Reading

Fri 27 Sept – Tom Thumb Theatre, Margate

Sun 29 Sept – The Phoenix, Exeter

Mon 30 Sept – The Joiners, Southampton

Wed 2 Oct – St Mattias, London

Fri 4th Oct – Upper Chapel, Sheffield

Sat 5 Oct – The Brewery, Kendal

Sun 6 Oct – Band on the Wall, Manchester

Tickets for his tour can be bought here, and check out the video below for a glimpse of what to expect this September.