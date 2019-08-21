Preview: South West Four 2019

South West Four is returning this bank holiday weekend, to bring some of the best electronic dance music acts to Clapham Common.

South West Four showcases some of the greatest DJ’s and live electronic artists that are around right now. Not only is their line-up one that doesn’t seem to be matched by any other EDM festival, it boasts a level of production that also can’t be topped. And with a variety of stages, SW4 hosts a range of genres, including drum & bass, house and techno.

The festival’s Sunday headliner was thrown into question after the sad passing of The Prodigy’s Keith Flint meant that the band pulled out. However, the festival soon secured one of the biggest names in drum & bass to take to the main stage: Pendulum’s brand new production show – Trinity. For Saturday, Martin Garrix is set to return to SW4 for his second performance, however this time, he’s grown into one of the world’s leading DJ’s.

On Saturday, Garrix is joined by the likes of Jax Jones, Martin Solveig and Tinie Tempah. It also sees the return of Craig David, making a debut TS5 takeover with his own stage, which features a whole host of talent across a spectrum of genres, handpicked by Craig himself.

The Sunday welcomes back last years Chase & Status, who’ll be showcasing their DJ set. SW4 also welcomes Plan B, Wiley and Shy FX, who I’m particularly looking forward to, as one of the most energetic and dynamic DJ’s around. Wiley, one of the most dedicated Grime acts, is also making his debut at SW4.

To summarise, South West Four provides one of the best festival experiences I can think of, bringing a plethora of world class EDM artists to London to celebrate the bank holiday weekend, and I’m certain this year won’t be any different.

South West Four 2019 is from Saturday the 24th to Sunday the 25th of August.