Preview: Camp Bestival 2019

It’s nearly that time of year again! The start of most family summer holidays commence with the annual ‘Camp Bestival’ at Lulworth Castle in Dorset, and the lineup has the usual balance to cater towards all ages.

Focusing on the live music side, there are still major question marks over some of the choices on offer – the biggest of them all is whether Friday night’s headliner, Jess Glynne, will actually attend after pulling out of last month’s Isle of Wight Festival moments before she was due on-stage; followed by more cancellations of shows up until July 14th because of vocal chord problems. Let’s hope she pulls through! Another question is how much will ‘man-of-the-moment’ Lewis Capaldi adapt to the family crowd considering his profanity and onstage persona is a massive drawing point for his fanbase. I doubt this will dwindle his audience size for what is to be a memorable set from the young Scotsman.

Other headliners include Nile Rodgers & Chic, who will surely get the crowd grooving with their irresistible disco hits, and BBC Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac is always a reliable addition to any festival bill. However, working down the live music bill and there is pretty much something from the last three decades to roll back the years for parents: from the mid 70s and 80s there is The Human League, Sister Sledge and Bob Marley’s backup band The Wailers; in the 90s we have Ash, East 17, and Vengaboys (something I’d never thought I’d be writing in a million years).

On the other hand, there are some odd picks that could raise a few eyebrows for many such as grime-core band Napalm Death, X Factor winners Rak-Su, and 2017’s novelty act Michael Dapaah, otherwise known as Big Shaq, but keep an eye out for some hidden gems like singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt and Broken Brass Ensemble that will add some variety to the rest of the lineup. Last but not least, if none of this sounds appealing at all, don’t forget that no Camp Bestival would be complete without an appearance from the one and only, Mr. Tumble!

Camp Bestival is on Thursday 25th-Monday 29th July and tickets are still available here.

Catch the video for ‘Grace’ by Lewis Capaldi Below: