Preview: Love Supreme Festival 2019

Although the festival season is filled with the usual heavy hitters like Reading and Leeds, Glastonbury and Isle of Wight, the annual Love Supreme Jazz Festival held at Glynde Place in the South Downs of East Sussex has been slowly building a major profile as one of the biggest summer festivals in the UK and Europe. With past legendary headliners including Van Morrison and Herbie Hancock, as well as rising stars like Mr Jukes, Tom Misch, and Jordan Rakei on previous billings, it’s not tough to notice why it has quickly garnered such a status since its inauguration in 2013, and this year’s lineup begs no difference.

Saturday night’s clashing headliners on the two big stages will surely divide festival-goers in half. On the main stage, the ‘Empress of Soul’ Gladys Knight will be making a rare appearance in the UK, honouring the crowd with some of her 80s hits and irresistible voice; meanwhile, exciting Brooklyn-based ensemble Snarky Puppy will be injecting some jazz fusion from their recent album Immigrance (2019) that should surely get feet moving inside The Big Top. Elsewhere, Chick Corea who composed jazz standards such as ‘Spain’ and ‘500 Miles High’ will be performing alongside his Spanish Heart Band, and The Cinematic Orchestra will hopefully be providing a set that spans their 20 year career.

Moving onto Sunday’s lineup, it’s clear the big names keep on coming. British Jazz-pop singer Jamie Cullum, who headlined the first Love Supreme Festival, will be second to last on the main stage, as well as there being rising star Mahalia to look forward to. However, Love Supreme has left the best ’till last with Sunday night’s headliner being the legendary Ms. Lauryn Hill. 21 years after the release of her phenomenal debut, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, and with a spot on the Pyramid Stage at this year’s Glastonbury, the former member of Fugees will surely be playing music from a career-defining record and hopefully some new ones as well. Whatever the setlist will be, it looks to be a fantastic close to an already diverse lineup.

Click the link here to find tickets for Love Supreme Festival, taking place from 5th to 7th July in Glynde Place, and check out the video below to see the full line up.