Preview: Slam Dunk Festival 2019

Summer is approaching, festival season is looming and the big guns are out in Hatfield and Leeds this year. Slam Dunk Festival is back for their 10th anniversary this May Bank Holiday, this time with a slightly different layout. Those who have been fans of the festival for a few years will remember the festival being spread out over three days, one day across a number of venues in Leeds, one day at Birmingham NEC and a final day at Hertfordshire Uni. But after last year’s successful experiment saw Slam Dunk South move to Hatfield Park, the festival have decided to remove the Birmingham date in order to pave the way to a venue upgrade in Leeds, turning the three day festival across small venues into a much larger 2-day festival across parks. Making this year their biggest year to date, in terms of both location and artists.

Slam Dunk 2019 is set to see Bullet For My Valentine headline for a one-off Slam Dunk side-show, along with As It Is, Simple Plan, A Loss For Words and Story Untold joining the many pop-punk bands pencilled into the stacked line-up. Newcomers to the festival include hardcore-heavyweights Turnstile and singer-songwriter Grandson, two very different artists, equally unmissable.

One of the newer stages to the festival, the Acoustic Stage, will bring festival goers acoustic sets from John Floreani (lead singer of Trophy Eyes), Lizzy Farrall, Liam Cromby (lead singer of We Are The Ocean) and Justin Pierre, for those who want to take a break and relax away from the chaos and crowdsurfing.

With all this and more going on throughout the day it’s bound to be a weekend to remember and a great way to kick off 2019’s festival season.

If you’re yet to buy your ticket, you can still buy them for Slam Dunk North – Sat 25th May 2019 and Slam Dunk South – Sun 26th May 2019 here.