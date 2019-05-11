Preview: Body Type at Heartbreakers, Southampton

Body Type is headed to Heartbreakers in Southampton on the 18th of May for what promises to be a fun and chill night of good music and good vibes.

Body Type is an indie pop/rock girl band that hails from Australia. Currently, on their first UK tour, the band has had massive success with their singles ‘Ludlow’ and ‘Arrow’ and have released two electrifying self-titled EPs since their debut in 2016. The quartet consists of Sophie McComish and Annabel Blackman on guitar and vocals, Georgia Wilkinson-Derums on bass and vocals, and Cecil Coleman on drums.

Oddly enough, the thing that comes to mind when describing this band is a quote from 1999 film 10 Things I Hate About You: “Angry Girl Music of the Indie Rock Persuasion”. Though they aren’t necessarily “Angry Girls”, they certainly have a great retro sound for the indie rock genre. Hypnotic guitar riffs and mellow voices that blend and float around in your head while you listen.

A standout song for me was ‘Teeth’ which alludes to heartbreak as a trip to the dentist. In an interview, guitarist/singer McComish explained that “‘Teeth’ is about trying to shake a memory of the heart that seems as if it will be lodged in you forever” and I think it’s these stories that will strike a chord with listeners. Their latest release, ‘Uma’ is a rallying cry to support those who call out those in power and is inspired by a familiar name.

They are currently performing around the UK this week and Southampton will be the final stop on their UK tour. Tickets are still available here. Watch their music video for ‘Teeth’ below.