Preview: Greywind at The Joiners, Southampton

As many of us are heading home for the holidays, the Irish Alt-rock duo Greywind are touring the UK, and they’ll be stopping by Southampton this December. Greywind consists of two siblings, Steph and Paul O’Sullivan. The duo were signed to Universal Records before even playing their first gig, but since have played many major festivals, including Reading and Leeds, Download and Rock Am Ram, as well as supporting well-known bands, such as You Me at Six and Thrice on their tours.

Greywind started making music back in 2014, when they released their first single, ‘Afterthoughts’, a guitar heavy track with Steph providing the vocals and Paul on the guitar. ‘Afterthoughts’ attracted a lot of attention when it was released by the band as a demo, so much so that they were snapped up by Spinefarm Records, which is owned by Universal Records. The duo have been on the radar since day one, with magazines such as Kerrang!, as well as Zane Lowe, the ex-BBC Radio One DJ, backing the band’s musical journey towards success. Their debut album, also titled Afterthoughts, was released in early 2017, but since then the band have only released one single, a cover of Jimmy Eats World’s ‘Hear You Me’, a song which resonates with the duo as it was played at their uncle’s funeral. As this was released last year, hopefully the band are touring to promote some of their newer work that hasn’t been released yet, but only time will tell.

Greywind are at The Joiners today as the last leg of their UK tour, with support from Miss Vincent and Dali. Get your tickets here. Watch the video for Greywind’s debut single ‘Afterthoughts’ below: