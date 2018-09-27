Preview: Tom Odell at O2 Guildhall, Southampton

It’s been two years since Tom Odell released Wrong Crowd but now he and his piano are back to melt our hearts once again. His new album, Jubilee Road, will be released on the 12th of October and just two weeks later he will be performing at the O2 Guildhall right here in Southampton.

Whilst he never let go of his singer-songwriter persona, Odell’s second album displayed a different side to his music with EDM and rock influences making appearances. However, if the three singles released so far from Jubilee Road are anything to go by, it looks like he might be abandoning such influences to focus solely on his piano-man roots. The single ‘Jubilee Road’ in particular exhibits his mastery as a storyteller, whilst ‘Half As Good As You’ (feat. Alice Merton) showcases his haunting vocals. We can definitely expect no shortage of love songs on this album either, with ‘If You Wanna Love Somebody’ and ‘Half As Good As You’ recounting classic stories full of pining and wistfulness.

The O2 Guildhall should be a great space to see the man and his piano live. Somewhat resembling a church, the venue is large but at the same time offers an intimate atmosphere. The acoustics too will play a big part in making this a pretty awesome concert. Tom Odell is know for his haunting voice and so a space that can carry and illuminate his vocals should make all the difference. Expect a chilled, and slightly emotional, evening of music.

Tom Odell will be performing at the O2 Guildhall in Southampton on Friday 26th October. You can get tickets here.