Preview: Wild Front at Engine Rooms, Southampton

Southampton-based quartet Wild Front have slowly built up a loyal fan base to the crescendo of multiple sold out tour dates in Southampton and Portsmouth. Now they’re back, and after maxing out both The Joiners and Heartbreakers, they’re taking on Engine Rooms on 19th October. They’ll be joined by Collision and Toreador as support for the gig that is their biggest headline show to date.

The Edge and Wild Front go way back, with our former live editor Carly-May interviewing them both before and during Bestival last year, and before their groovy sold out stint at The Joiners. This year, having finished a festival season that included Common People, Y Not, Truck, Reading & Leeds and Together the People, they’re buzzin’ to hit the road again on tour, bouncing off the hype created by the release of their new single ‘Make You Feel’, which was given its first AirPlay by BBC Music Introducing Solent.

Making up the line-up we’ve got Jack, Mike, Josh and Joe, who all make the music in their home studio. Their influences come from far and wide, with a few more obvious ones like funk, 80s and pop, and a few less obvious ones like folk and hip hop. This melange of genres keeps you on your toes, but more importantly, doesn’t tie the band down to any one label. They aim to utilise any and every style of music to express themselves and create their unique sound.

Check out the music video for their 2017 single ‘Southside’ below, and catch Wild Front at Engine Rooms on 19th October by purchasing your ticket here!