Preview: Bon Giovi at The Brook, Southampton

The tribute band Bon Giovi are the next best thing to the New-Jersey rockers Bon Jovi (with an absolute classic tribute band name). They’ve got the looks, they’ve got the sound, and they’ve got 18 years’ worth of touring experience as a group, and nearly triple that as individual band members. They’re coming to The Brook on Saturday 13th October, and it’s going to be one hell of a nice day.

They’ve toured all over the UK and extensively around the world (with over 90 shows a year) and contributed to a New-Jersey Bon Jovi tribute album Garden State of Mind Vol. 1 and were the only UK tribute band to do so. Performing all the classic hits as a must, they also play those lost and forgotten bangers that get swept up in the release of new albums and anthems. Liverpudlian Gary Williams is our Bon Jovi, along with Dean Harris as Richie Sambora, Wayne Harris on the keys as David Bryan, James Wright as drummer Tico Torres, and Lee Francis as Hugh McDonald.

Bon Giovi perfectly capture that 80s and 90s rock and roll spirit and the spirit of Bon Jovi, giving you a great and accurate night out. It’s a chance to scream your heart out singing along to your favourite Bon Jovi tunes as they’re performed live at one of Southampton’s best live music venues as opposed to on the sticky and substance strewn dance floor at Jesters, just for a change.

Check out one of their live performances below (with former Bon Jovi Andrea Ojana), and buy your tickets for the show at The Brook on 13th October here.