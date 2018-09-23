Preview: whenyoung at Heartbreakers, Southampton

London-based, Limerick born trio Aoife Power (vocals/bass), Niall Burns (guitar) and Andrew Flood (drums) have already cracked England’s capital, with a string of packed out shows, as well as multiple support slots for the likes of The Vaccines, Declan McKenna, Dream Wife and Peace. And they’re playing Heartbreakers on 13th October. So, if you haven’t heard of whenyoung yet and their indie rock/pop synergy, you’re about to.

They met back on their home turf at local indie haunt Costello’s Tavern as teenagers, started playing music and moved on to Dublin for the Big City, before heading on to London and becoming whenyoung about a year ago. They honed their sound with a DIY approach back in Ireland, but have since released a bunch of singles and oh my, I’ve just come across their cover of ‘A Fairytale of New York’ (feat. Gabriel Bruce) and I’m sold. Other singles include ‘Pretty Pure’, ‘Dreams’ (a cover of the song by Irish legends The Cranberries) and ‘Heaven on Earth’, but it’s a waiting game now for the release of their debut EP (out November 9th), which new single ‘Given Up’ gives us a taste for. Power’s gorgeous Irish lilt floats over her constant bass, the compact drum beat and beautiful guitar chimes as she eggs you on to make more of your life.

They also performed for Shane McGowan’s 60th birthday celebration up in Dublin among the likes of Nick Cave and Sinead O’Connor and went on to open a show for Cave and Patti Smith. Festivals they’ve already been and done and got the tee-shirt: Great Escape, Latitude, Kendal Calling and Bestival. The proliferation of their appearances matches their commitment to every aspect of their band. Power even directed the music video for ‘Heaven on Earth’, where they look at the idea of one person’s heaven as another’s hell. Deliciously creepy and psychedelic in equal measure, it was inspired by Henri-Georges Clouzot’s unfinished 1964 film L’Enfer.

Check out the video for ‘Heaven on Earth’ below, and catch whenyoung at Heartbreakers on 10th October by grabbing your tickets here!