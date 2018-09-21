Preview: The Vryll Society at Heartbreakers, Southampton

After the release of debut album Course of the Satellite, things have not lost momentum for The Vryll Society, with a headline tour set to take them past Heartbreakers on 10th October. Where new up and coming brothers and sisters have been more recently of a jangly indie variety, The Vryll Society’s space odyssey sees them explore a constellation of genres, from deep funk, electronica and prog to a German variation of experimental rock.

They’ve already seen it all and done it all in terms of festivals, with appearances at the likes of Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds and TRNSMT. Their carefully cultivated sound can be tracked back to the influence of Deltasonic founder, the late Alan Wills, who instilled an impeccable work ethic for the craft. Because of this, they’ve been causing quite a stir with their unique live performances, that come from long hours of rehearsal together; the quintet seems to be more than on the same page, but on the same word on the page.

Even their output of the more indie pop sensibility like ‘Light At The Edge of the World’ and ‘Shadow of a Wave’ includes a touch of astral fascination, with wonderfully surreal or downright beautiful guitar swirls and vocals that set them apart from the indie pop that has been churning out of the music scene for the last few years. A much-needed breath of fresh air out in the doldrums of space.

Their latest music video for ‘Light At The Edge of the World’ is a great little psychedelic concoction, with a girl falling into a botanical dream as she listens to the track. It tells tales of the kind of arresting atmosphere they are known to create during a gig. And before you start wondering, I’ve already bought my ticket.

Check out the music video below, and get your tickets for the gig at Heartbreakers on 10th October here!