Preview: Latitude 2018

If there’s any festival that can offer something for everyone then it’s definitely Latitude. Not only does it boast sets from some of the biggest artists in the music world right now, but it also offers you the chance to do a bit of lake swimming; listen to Ed Miliband talk about British politics; watch Rachel Parris do some stand-up; or eat at any of the 32 street food restaurants littered around the 800 acres of Henham Park. Latitude’s unique and all-encompassing approach to the festival experience secures it as the festival to attend this year.

Since 2006, Latitude has been hosting the newest as well as the most-loved artists across four different stages (Obelisk Arena, the BBC Music Stage, Sunrise Arena, The Lake Stage), whilst also following the format of European festivals by simultaneously encompassing theatre, art, comedy, poetry, politics, dance and literature. Whatever kind of festival-goer you are, there’s at least one thing you’ll love at Latitude.

On Thursday, before the fun properly starts, there’s enough to make your first night more than a tale of drinking one too many ciders outside of your newly-erected tent. I know I’ll be heading straight down to the “warming hearth of Latitude” that is the SOLAS area, to watch The Ninth Wave perform a stripped down set amongst the neon-lit pine trees. But if you don’t fancy that (although really why wouldn’t you?), you can watch Sandi Toksvig ICW. John Lloyd or catch some poetry in The Speakeasy, as well as tons of other things worth exploring.

As for when all of the action begins, Friday marks the start of the exciting music Latitude has to offer. Headliner Solange is sure to take full control of the Obelisk after growing from strength to strength in the past couple of years, but before that make sure to catch the likes of Belle and Sebastian, Confidence Man, Nao and The Go! Team. Music aside, Q.I. are doing a live show from the festival, Rachel Parris and Jonathan Pie will be delivering some current affairs realness, and James Campbell offers us ‘That Was The Week For Kids’, a telling of the week’s news from the perspective of children.

Saturday continues on the music excitement with highlights from Yellow Days, The Vaccines, Sam Fender, Jessie Ware and of course brilliant headliners The Killers. The Las Vegas rockers are bound to have the whole of the festival population screaming ‘Mr. Brightside’ with Thatchers Gold in tow. Harry Hill and Alan Davies head up the comedy front, and my favourite event of the day has to be Nikki Slade’s Communal Chanting at the Waterfront.

Saving the best until last, Sunday offers up a diverse range of events to make anyone anticipate the weekend. My favourite podcast host Adam Buxton celebrates ten years of his big screen music video showcase show BUG, Richard Ayoade is ICW. Mark Kermode, and Desiree Burch does some of her brilliant stand-up. Music wise, alt-J will be headlining the final night and earlier in the day there will be sets from Fickle Friends, Wolf Alice, Jade Bird, Suzi Wu, and Superorganism just to name a few.

If you want a festival that will not only give you some of the best of music right now, but also the best of every other field in entertainment, Latitude is the festival for you.

Latitude will be held from the 12th to the 15th July in Henham Park, Suffolk. Tickets for Latitude can be found here.