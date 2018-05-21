Preview: The Vaccines at St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Indie rock superstars The Vaccines are set to play Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium on the 29th of May. Supporting one of the world’s most successful and iconic bands in The Rolling Stones, this is sure to be an illustrious night filled to the brim with masterful musicianship of the highest order.

The Vaccines, a band full established and fully capable of their own headline arena tours, will no doubt take to this huge occasion like ducks to water. The Rolling Stones have selected an enticing array of supports for their eight UK shows, on what is their first visit to the Isles in five years, including Liam Gallagher, Florence + The Machine, Richard Ashcroft, Elbow, The Specials, and James Bay. After the recent release of their fourth official studio album Combat Sports in March of this year, The Vaccines are by no means out of place amongst the hoard of talent and are arguably one of the most widely-supported of them all. With new singles such as ‘I Can’t Quit’, ‘Put It On A T-Shirt’, and ‘Your Love Is My Favourite Band’ the London based indie quartet have now accumulated a back catalogue larger than Mick Jagger’s lips. As well as displaying the new releases, it is almost a certainty that The Vaccines won’t pass up the opportunity to whip out a few of their classics. In ‘If You Wanna’, ‘Post Break-Up Sex’, and ‘Norgaard’ the band already have a multitude of indie anthems built to fill the south coast stadium with what is sure to be the perfect warm-up for one of the nation’s most notable home-grown artists.

When the No Filter tour arrives in Southampton later this month it will be The Rolling Stones’ that will undoubtedly take all the headlines, but what better way to introduce them than with Justin Young and co. lighting up the city’s most stupendous venue.