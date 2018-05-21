Preview: Seán McGowan at The Joiners, Southampton

Indie singer-songwriter Seán McGowan will perform a sold-out show at The Joiners on 2nd June as part of his 13 date UK headline tour this summer. Support will be provided by the Irish indie band Anna’s Anchor.

We’ve been big fans of McGowan for a long time. Back in 2014, we included him on our list of people from Southampton who were going to be the next big thing; we saw him supporting Tom Clarke in June 2017 and interviewed him; he was the highlight of our Sunday at Bestival; he performed his biggest ever headline show at The Loft in October and talked with us again; we saw him supporting Will Varley in February of this year; and he’s been in a third of this year’s This Month in Local Live Acts‘: September, November, and February. Following a string of EPs dating back to 2012, the 24-year-old Southampton local released his debut album ‘Son of the Smith’ just a few days ago on the 11th May. When talking to Fred Perry Subculture, McGowan revealed that he is heavily influenced by his friends, family, and observations, stating: “I call it how I see it”. His earthy, abrasive vocals are perfect for the social commentary his music delivers, giving his songs a raw authenticity rarely heard in modern music. His unique sound is difficult to accurately define, and when asked to describe it he jokingly summarised it as “What you would get if you were to put Billy Bragg, Joe Strummer, The Pogues, Shirley High Street and some BBQ sauce in a blender”.

Having already supported names such as Skinny Lister and Frank Turner, and being tipped by Billy Bragg as ‘One to Watch’ in 2013, McGowan is a performer well worth seeing if you get the chance. Any home show is particularly special for every artist, yet The Joiners date will undoubtedly be a highlight for McGowan due to his close connections to the venue, having worked there himself not that long ago.

Unfortunately, tickets for the Southampton date have already sold out. However, there are still tickets remaining for his other dates on the tour, with Reading and Oxford being the closest alternative locations. You can get hold of remaining tickets on his website.

In the meantime, check out his latest single ‘Cuppa Tea’ below: