Preview: Twin Atlantic at Engine Rooms, Southampton

The Scottish alt-rock band who have graced the stages of several festivals and that are also headlining Camden Rocks and 2000trees festivals are performing in Southampton for their UK tour.

They are perhaps best known for their singles ‘Heart and Soul’ and ‘Brothers and Sisters’ from their 2015 album Great Divide as well as the single ‘No Sleep’ which was premiered on BBC Radio 1 as “Hottest Record in the World”.

Most recently they performed on Later…With Jools Holland which helped further their career after the release of their new album GLA as well as forming a close bond with BBC Radio 1 presenter Annie Mac during what can be considered to be the top of the band’s game.

Twin Atlantic has an amazingly modern rock sound but that is still reminiscent to 80s and 90s rock. What really makes them stand out is the fact that they stick to their Glaswegian accent rather than Americanising their sound – something so common in modern music. The tracks have also evolved since their first albums but are still very true to their original sound – one that will suit Engine Rooms very well. They also have a selection of ballads that give a beautiful variety and show a versatility to lead vocalist Sam McTrusty.

Twin Atlantic are here in Southampton for a very exciting gig on the 1st of June 2018.

You can find tickets here.