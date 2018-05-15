Preview: The Rolling Stones at St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

The Rolling Stones are one of the world’s most successful and iconic rock bands; a title they have managed to maintain with little competition for over 50 years. Excitingly, they have added Southampton to their nine day strong UK and Ireland summer tour, and they are set to take to St Mary’s Stadium on May 29th. This is their first UK tour in five years, and therefore is unsurprisingly generating much excitement amongst music lovers both young and old. With 8 number one singles and 12 number one albums across their career, many would argue their career is unrivalled, with Liam Gallagher even referring to them as ‘the best rock n roll band EVER’.

It's a dream come true to be asked to open for The Mighty @RollingStones – the best Rock n Roll band EVER. — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 23, 2018

Fans can expect a set list packed with classics, such as ‘Paint it Black’, ‘Brown Sugar’, and ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’.

What makes this tour even more exciting is the phenomenal array of support acts that have been confirmed, including the likes of Elbow, Liam Gallagher, and Florence and the Machine. The Southampton date has been graced with the English indie rock band The Vaccines, and this is not the first time they have been selected to support The Rolling Stones. However, although they view the first time they played alongside them as a ‘career defining moment’, they have said that they have no doubt that supporting the iconic band in Southampton “Will be just as special”. Their love for the band is further evidenced in the naming of their latest single, simply called ‘Rolling Stones’. With hits such as ‘If You Wanna’ and ‘Post-Break Up Sex’, there is no doubt they will put on a great show.

A limited number of tickets are still available for the show and can be found here. In the meantime, take a listen to one of The Rolling Stone’s many hits, and remind yourself of just how great this legendary band is: