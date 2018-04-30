Preview: Rock Am Ring 2018

True music fans that feel let down by the abysmal line-ups of festivals this year, fear not for there is a festival this summer that might just tingle every single one of your taste buds. Rock Am Ring is shaping up to be one of the most exciting and diverse festivals on the calendar in 2018. The festival, which takes place on the 1st to the 3rd of June 2018 at the Nürburgring in Germany looks tantalising with its eclectic mix of genres ranging from Heavy Metal to Drum and Bass and grime, the festival is looking like it’ll be a weekend to remember.

Shying away from the ever-so-typical floral garms and Dark Fruits community that we are used to seeing at British festivals, Rock Am Ring takes on a different vibe entirely and attracts an extremely diverse species to its venue. Whether you’re a pop-punker, hip-hopper, metalhead, rocker or bass-fanatic, Rock Am Ring will be right up your street (well, if you live in the middle of Germany, that is). The festival has presented many world-class headliners over the years such as: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Foo Fighters, The Prodigy, Linkin Park and Coldplay.

This year sees the festival present one of the most incredible line-ups I have seen and is most certainly a contender for best festival line up around the globe for 2018. With 4 headliners already announced in the shape of Foo Fighters, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Muse and Gorillaz, Rock Am Ring is most definitely showboating their ability to attract the top names in music to their stages.

Across the weekend, the 90,000+ festival goers have the opportunity to see incredible acts such as Good Charlotte, Enter Shikari, PVRIS, Nothing But Thieves, Snow Patrol, Parkway Drive, 6ix9ine, Hollywood Undead, Alt-J and Marilyn Manson amongst many, many others over 3 stages. It really says a lot about the enormity of a festival when acts such as Don Broco, Moose Blood and Chase & Status are finding themselves playing the Alterna Stage which is the smallest of the 3 on offer within the Nürburgring.

Very surprisingly, Rock Am Ring is still relatively unheard of among British music fans. The festival has hosted legendary acts such as David Bowie and U2 as well as Rage Against the Machine. I predict that this year’s line-up will definitely put this incredible festival on the map for many around the world and with a vast majority of tickets sold already it is clear that it is going to be a very hectic weekend.

Whether you are enticed by BABYMETAL on the crater stage on Friday or by Muse on the Volcano Stage on Saturday, there is a variety of amazing artists to see whilst also trying out some of the festival’s many carnival rides, vast eateries and many other attractions to make your weekend memorable.