Preview: Slam Dunk 2018

Pop-punk devotees rejoice: another year means another Slam Dunk festival. Popping up in Leeds, Birmingham and Hatfield, consider your May bank holiday weekend (26th-28th) sorted. This year marks the festival’s 12th anniversary which, since 2006, has had its stages graced by pop-punk and rock legends including Fall Out Boy, All Time Low, Panic! At the Disco and New Found Glory. 2018 will see noughties rock icons Good Charlotte and Jimmy Eat World co-headline the festival, supported by State Champs, Moose Blood and Twin Atlantic to name just a handful.

The weekend will kick off in Leeds City Centre on the Saturday, moving to Hatfield’s new host venue Hatfield Park on Sunday, and finally moving back up to Birmingham for the final day. Fans will have a hard time choosing which acts to see, with two main stages (the Jägermeister stage and the Monster Energy stage) and six more across the sites, showcasing the best pop-punk and alternative has to offer.

The days will get under way with Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck and Southampton’s own punk-horror heroes Creeper, all on the Jägermeister stage, whilst the Monster Energy stage will see Say Anything, The Audition and The Dangerous Summer take the floor. Later in the day, Sleeping With Sirens and State Champs will play on the Jägermeister stage, whilst Twin Atlantic, Moose Blood and Lower Than Atlantis hop on the Monster Energy stage.

Ticket-holders will be spoilt for choice, with Zebrahead, The Skints and Reel Big Fish playing the Fireball stage and Broadside, Trash Boat and As It Is taking on the Signature stage.

If the more chill side of rock is more your thing, then head over to the Key Club Acoustic stage where Rob Lynch, Four Year Strong and Speak Low If You Speak Love will be performing acoustic sets. Fans who want to have bit more of a boogie should join the Uprawr DJ stage where there will be both resident DJs and special guests spinning tracks.

PVRIS and Good Charlotte will close the day out on the Jägermeister stage, with Taking Back Sunday and Jimmy Eat World culminating the Monster Energy stage.

For more information about Slam Dunk festival and to buy tickets, visit their website here.