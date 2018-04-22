Preview: Mutiny 2018

Held at the King George V Fields in Cosham, I’m pretty sure that Mutiny Festival is the best way to spend the May bank holiday weekend. With the likes of Dizzee Rascal and Craig David headlining, Mutiny brings a diverse and lively line up of the best dance, grime and hip-hop acts to celebrate its fifth birthday.

Previously the likes of Chase & Status and 50 Cent have headlined the dance festival, but this year hip-hop artist Dizzee Rascal has been given the task of headlining the main stage on Saturday, with Sean Paul catering for rap fans as Sunday’s headliner. Saturday also features My Nu Leng and DJ Target on the main stage, and as a UK exclusive DJ’s Subfocus and Wilkinson on the ‘amplified presents’ stage. The Sunday line up consists of singer and DJ Craig David and Andy C in the ‘In A Mission Arena’ and Kojo Funds on the main stage. But that’s not all, as Mutiny is introducing brand new stages, a secret disco and of course, multiple food stalls. Therefore there’s a whole range of music to be enjoyed throughout the day.

Tickets vary from VIP weekend tickets, which includes VIP entry lanes and access to VIP only food and bar stalls, to teen tickets (for sixteen and seventeen year olds only.) So there’s plenty of ways to enjoy the weekend no matter your budget. You can choose to camp for three nights if you want the whole atmosphere, or comfortably return to your bed at the end of the day.

Tickets can be found here.