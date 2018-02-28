Preview: Paloma Faith at the Bournemouth International Centre

English singer-songwriter, Paloma Faith, has announced her UK tour, which will kick off on March 2nd, 2018 in Leeds. She will then tour across the UK, visiting Bournemouth on March 11th and finishing in Dublin on March 24th.

The Hackney born, singer released her debut single, ‘Stone Cold Sober’, in mid-2009 which was followed by her debut album, Do You Want the Truth or Something Beautiful?, on September 28th, 2009. This album peaked at #9 on the UK Albums Chart and then became BBC Radio 2’s ‘Album of the Week’ and was certified as double-platinum. She has sice received four Brit Award nominations and won British Female Solo Artist in 2015. She has appeared in the feature films, The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus, Dread and St Trinian’s (2007).

Faith’s music has been described as retro and eccentric and often bleends soul and elements of gospel. Her fourth, and most recent, album, The Architect, features single ‘Crybaby’ and debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart as her first UK chart-topping album.

If you’d like to see Paloma Faith on tour, in March, tickets are available from her website.

Watch the music video for ‘Crybaby’ below.