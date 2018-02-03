Preview: Dead! at The Joiners, Southampton

Dead! are a relatively new band bursting onto the circuit. Their infectiously punchy alt-rock music has landed them to be signed by BMG last year, and their diverse cross-genre sound makes it hard to pigeonhole them under one genre. I think this is the exact way Dead! want to be known.

In 2013 Dead! released their first song, ‘Beautiful Broken Bones’, and in 2014 they released their debut album, Tu Me Manques. More recently, they’ve been releasing new singles such as ‘Up for Ran$om’ and ‘Enough, Enough, Enough’ ahead of their upcoming album, The Golden Age of Not Even Trying.

Dead! also produce zines that are accessible by their fans on their website. The zines are filled with images taken from their recent endeavours as well as comedic sketches throughout.

The London-based boy band have toured with the likes of Young Guns on tours up and down the country and have headlined their own gigs across the nation but after seeing them completely tear up a Bristol house party in 2015, I am very, very intrigued to see what the band have in store for their gig in the Joiners on the 17th of February.

You can also find Dead! on their UK tour, with more local dates including 100 Club in London on the 1st of February and The Boileroom in Guildford on the 2nd. Their last stop sees the band play at The Junction in Plymouth on the 22nd.

You can hear their latest single ‘Any Port’ from their upcoming album The Golden Age of Not Even Trying below:

