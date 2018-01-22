Preview: George Ezra at Shoreditch Town Hall, London

Lovable rogue George Ezra starts 2018 off in the right direction with the promise of new music on the horizon. After being teased with feel-good single ‘Don’t Matter Now’ back in June of last year, it is safe to say that fans are eager to hear more new tunes, some of which will hopefully be played at the upcoming gig at Shoreditch Town Hall at the end of the month.

Ezra, initially discovered on the BBC introducing stage at Glastonbury, shot to fame in 2014 soon after the release of the fan favourite single ‘Budapest’. He has since released numerous singles from 4x Platinum debut album Wanted On Voyage, making appearances at popular festivals and venues all over the UK.

Following a brief hiatus in 2016, Ezra surprised fans with the weekly release of an online journal, updating us on the progress of writing new music along with quirky little anecdotes and occasional facts from his day-to-day life. Along with the release of the journal, Ezra had an exciting summer touring all over the world for different festivals and holding a ‘Top Secret Tour’ in June in England. Here he debuted some highly anticipated new songs, all of which were heavily inspired by Ezra’s various travelling adventures (including a trip to a secluded cabin in Norfolk and an interesting stay in Barcelona!).

Ezra’s next album, Staying at Tamara’s, will be released 23rd March, with a tour in Spring 2018. In the meantime, Ezra will be performing at various festivals over the summer and you can keep up to date with this on his official website at https://www.georgeezra.com/home/.

George Ezra will be playing Shoreditch Town Hall on 31st January. Watch the video for the latest single from his next album below: