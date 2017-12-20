Preview: The Hunna at O2 Guildhall, Southampton

Following the release of their breakthrough debut album, 100, in August 2016, The Hunna are set to embark on a UK tour kicking off on January 4th 2018 in Southampton at the O2 Guildhall.

The English rock band, who hail from Hertfordshire, surprised fans on December 15th with the release of their new single, ‘Dare’, which features as the titular song on their upcoming album (set for release on May 25th 2018), alongside previously released single, ‘Summer’.

The up and coming band were formed in 2015 and take inspiration from a huge range of artists citing Kings of Leon, Foals and the legendary Queen amongst others. Since their formation, they have performed at Reading and Leeds Festival and Dot-to-Dot Festival and on the BBC Introducing Stage. Their debut album debuted at #3 on the UK Indie Chart and #13 on the Official UK Album Chart. In the autumn of 2016 they toured with Jimmy Eat World and they have since headlined the Festival Republic Stage at Reading and Leeds Festival and were on the line-up for Community Festival in Finsbury Park, London on 1st July 2017.

Their UK tour starts in Southampton at the O2 Guildhall on the 4th January 2018 and travels through O2 venues around the country to finish at a sold-out show at the O2 Academy in Brixton, Greater London on the 13th January before they head off to North America.

If you’d like to see The Hunna on tour, tickets are still available in Southampton, Bristol, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, and for their first show in Brixton.

Watch the video for their single, ‘Summer‘, below.