Preview: Dermot Kennedy at Scala, London

Dublin based artist Dermot Kennedy has been on the steady road to musical success since 2014, when a chance meeting with Glen Hansard led to 10 minutes on stage at his sold-out Christmas show. Since then, Kennedy has earned a staggering, but well deserved, 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

His style is chameleonic, switching seamlessly between hip hop, acoustic, folk, and pop, meaning there is plenty of variety between tracks. Kennedy’s debut EP Doves & Ravens, released back in April, contains tracks such as ‘Glory’ and ‘Boston’ where lyrics draw on the extremes of raw emotion. In the past, many critics have compared his music to that of Bon Iver and James Vincent McMorrow, for his similar blend of tones, lyrics and sound. Yet there is something so honest in Kennedy’s vocals, a sincerity in the depths of the melodies, that make his sound unmistakably his – the emotion of a writer mixed with the maturity of a singer who will undoubtedly go far.

Now, the new year will see Kennedy embark on a European and North American tour, starting in Paris in mid-January and ending in Vancouver at the end of March. February of the new year sees Kennedy stop over in the UK for 8 separate shows, two of them at Scala in London on the 13th & 14th of the month.

In terms of support act – this is yet to be announced, but I honestly think many would be content with just listening to the fiery tones of Kennedy’s voice all evening, I know I would be.

As well as his shows in London, Dermot is also playing at Bristol, Brighton, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin – tickets and further information can be found here.

Dermot Kennedy will be playing at Scala in London on the 13th and 14th of February, 2018.