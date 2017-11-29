Preview: Liam Gallagher at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Former Oasis and Beady Eye frontman, Twitter phenomenon and Manchester legend Liam Gallagher is set to embark on his first solo UK tour this December. Following Oasis’ split in 2009, Liam has failed to find his footing in the music world. However, following the release of his debut number 1 album As You Were last month, it appears he has finally found his groove.

Having received an amazing reception at Reading and Leeds festival earlier this year, releasing a UK number 1 album (that outsold the rest of the top 10) and selling out the tour almost immediately, it’s a guaranteed big night, even without everything else Liam has planned. Following the exceptional demand, Liam has already made big plans next summer with another massive show at Finsbury Park. Tickets to see Liam live are so in demand that they’re currently almost impossible to come across.

Not afraid of a bit of controversy, fans can expect a live show full of quips, anecdotes, and potential potato peelers throughout the evening. Support for this gig comes in the form of indie/hip-hop artist Rat Boy and The View frontman Kyle Falconer, promising a variation of upcoming indie music. Liam has also promised, as he has at all previous live shows, that he will perform all your favourite Oasis throwbacks, showing he’s still proud of all he has achieved so far.

Liam plays the Cardiff Motorpoint Arena on December 13th.